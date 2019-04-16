Facebook Slashes Portal Price to $99

Facebook wants you to give mom a video call this Mother's Day. From now through May 12, Facebook is taking $100 to $200 off its Portal devices.

The Portal and Portal+ are smart displays with built-in cameras that let you video chat with your Facebook Messenger friends.

Currently, you can get the Facebook Portal for $99 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart display. Facebook is also offering a few bundle deals:



The Portal features a 10.1-inch 720p display, 12MP camera, and a 360-degree four mic-array. In our Portal review, we were impressed by its excellent video and sound quality. We also like how the display's Smart Camera intuitively follows you in a room, whereas its Smart Sound feature enhances the voice of whoever is talking.

Facebook also has its larger 15.6-inch Portal+ on sale for $249 ($100 off). It sports a 1920 x 1080 screen and can be used vertically or horizontally.

On the downside, Portal only works between two Portal devices or between a Portal and the Facebook Messenger app. (So you better get mom on FB if she isn't already). And although they have Alexa built in, the Alexa features aren't as advanced as the ones on the Amazon Echo Show.

Lastly, there's Facebook's privacy track record, which doesn't do much to gain user trust. However, Facebook assures us that Portal doesn't track individual faces, but instead tracks human-like shapes. Likewise, it doesn't record or use the content of your calls.

So if you're a Facebook power user, now's the time to buy your Portal.