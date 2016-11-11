Relax, Your Facebook Friends Aren't Actually Dead

Mark Zuckerberg? Dead. Kim Kardashian? Dead. Weird Al Yankovic? Dead. At least according to Facebook, that is. Thanks to a programming glitch, a number of Facebook users were declared "dead" by the social networking site this afternoon as memorial text appeared above their profiles.

"We hope people who love Michael will find comfort in the things other share to remember and celebrate his life," read the standard eulogizing text on my profile, as well as that of many other personal pages. And there was so much I wanted to accomplish in life, too.

If the rumors of your death have been greatly exaggerated, take comfort in the fact that the bug appears to have been fixed and Facebook has been re-animating its users. So, you were just mostly dead.