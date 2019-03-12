Great Router Deal: $100 Off Eero Mesh System

The right mesh WiFi system can make your home's Internet connection more stable and powerful.

That's why we're psyched to see the 2nd-gen Eero Home Wi-Fi Mesh System on sale for $299. Normally priced at $399, that's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this rarely discounted system.





The Eero Home Wi-Fi Mesh System eliminates dead zones so you can stream, game, and work from every corner of your home. This kit includes one Eero mesh router and two Eero beacons.

We tested the first-gen Eero Home Mesh System and found that it was fast and easy to set up. It excelled when going through a ceiling by pushing 471.8 Mbps of bandwidth to the next story up, the best of any mesh router we've tested.

However, we found that when used as a mesh system, connections sometimes dropped. Keep in mind, however, that we tested the first-gen system. Today's deal is for the improved second-gen system.

Amazon's deal ends March 13 at 2:59am ET.