Dell's New Inspiron All in Ones Are Sleek and Cheap

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Not long ago, you'd be hard pressed to find an all-in-one PC of any kind for under $500, but these days you can get a whole lot more for your money. This week, Dell announced its Inspiron 24 3000 and Inspiron 20 3000, a pair of affordable all-in-ones that don't skimp on style and start at just $329.



Starting at $479 for a non-touch version, the 23.8-inch Inspiron 24 3000 has a futuristic glossy white plastic shell and silver-colored kickstand that felt particularly tight and sturdy during our brief hands-on with the system here at Computex. At just 1.6 inches thick, the Inspiron 24 should fit on even the shallowest of tables and look good doing it. The matching white keyboard and mouse complete the aesthetic.



The 1920 x 1080-pixel display seemed bright and colorful in the display room, and the demo model's touch panel appeared quite responsive to our touches.

The Inspiron 24 3000 is available on Dell.com right now and comes with an AMD, quad-core E2-3000M CPU, 4 or 8GB of RAM and a 500GB or 1TB hard drive. The touch version starts at $699.99.



Consumers who want a lighter all-in-one for less can opt for the 19.5-inch Dell Inspiron 20 3000. The system is just .94-inches thick and will be available for a starting price of just $329 when it launches in October (there's an older Inspiron 20 3000 that's available today for $449). The smaller all-in-one has the same sleek white aesthetic as its big brother, but the unit we saw had matte rather than glossy plastic.



The Inspiron 20 3000 has a lower resolution 1600 x 900 pixel display and is powered by Intel Celeron or Pentium processors running at 2 or 2.4-GHz. It will come with 2, 4 or 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC memory, a 500GB hard drive or a 1TB hard drive for storage.



We look forward to finding out if the Dell Inspiron 24 3000 and Dell Inspiron 20 3000 are as good as they look when we get our chance to test them in the near future.