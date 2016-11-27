Here's What Holiday Shoppers Are Buying the Most

The biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year is in full swing, and as per usual, big tech items are flying off the shelves. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) revealed the findings of its Post Black Friday 2016 survey during a conference call, and two things are clear: mobile shopping is rising, and TVs are still king.

According to CTA Chief Economist Shaun DuBravac, televisions were the most-purchased item during Black Friday week, followed by tablets, smartphones, game consoles and accessories.

No big surprises here -- we've seen a ton of great TV deals over the weekend, including a 55-inch LG 4K OLED for $1,797. Major smartphones such as the Google Pixel dropped to half price, and both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S hit their lowest-ever prices of $249.

Rounding out the top ten were laptops, headphones, Blu-Ray players, Bluetooth speakers and digital toys. Some highlights in these categories include the excellent Dell XPS 13 notebook for $719, as well as the mega-popular Amazon Echo for $140.

DuBravac noted that wearables, drones, streaming devices and VR headsets all did very well, just barely missing the top ten.

More consumers than ever are doing their Black Friday shopping on their phones. According to the CTA, 35 percent of those surveyed said that they shopped on mobile (up from 28 percent last year), and major retailers such as Target and Macy's noted that up to 70 percent of their online traffic came from folks looking for deals on their smartphones.

While DuBravac pointed out that Black Friday deals are going live earlier than ever, he also noted that 22 percent of those surveyed still plan to shop on Cyber Monday. That's the biggest number ever reported on the annual survey. "

"In many ways, Thanksgiving is the new Cyber Monday," said DuBravac. "But Cyber Monday hasn't gone away yet."

Cyber Monday is still a day away, but many of the week's best deals are already live. Be sure to bookmark our deals hub to find the best tech savings on the internet, hand-picked by our editors.