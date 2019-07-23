Best Ranges for 2019: Top Gas and Electric Ranges for Your Kitchen

Best Electric Range Samsung NE59M6850SS View Site

If your kitchen has a heart, it is the range. This all-in-one cooking device does everything from boiling water in a pot to making cookies in the oven. It's the appliance that cooks rely on the most, so it makes sense to get the best range possible, whether gas or electrically powered.

Based on more than 50 hours of research, we’ve selected the best ranges for families of all sizes, from singles to those with many children. Our top electric range is the $1,099 Samsung NE59M6850SS, a sophisticated electric range that offers plenty of performance and stylish good looks. Our favorite gas range is the $679 Samsung NX58H5600SS, which has a large, roomy oven and space to hold many pots and pans on its five burners.

For those who need to feed a crowd, the Kenmore 96047 is a great choice; it's an electric oven that offers two large ovens in the same space as a standard oven. For gas cooks with a crowd to feed, the Samsung NX58K7850SS offers a flexible oven that can be used as one large oven or two small ones.



How We Picked

To come up with a list of the best ranges, we looked at the top picks from CNET, Wirecutter, Good Housekeeping, Consumer Reports and other sites, focusing on those that do their own testing. We also looked at the top-selling models at Best Buy, Lowe's and The Home Depot. From there, we narrowed the list to the best based on features, price, design and other factors.



Price

Fuel & Type

Oven Size (cubic feet)

Burners (number, power)

Features

Samsung NE59M6850SS $1,099

Free Standing, Electric 5.9/3.2 5; 3000 & 1200W FlexDuo oven, Dual Door, Steam Samsung NX58H5600SS $679

Free Standing, Gas 5.8 5; 5000, 9500, 17000 BTUs Convection Oven GE JBS60DKWW $549

Free Standing, Electric 5.3 4; 1200, 2000, 3100W Powerboil Whirlpool WFG320M0 $499

Free Standing, Gas 5.1 cubic feet 4; 5000, 9500, 15000 BTU Custom Broil Kenmore 96047 $1,399

Free Standing, Electric 4.4/2.3 cubic feet 5; 1200W, 1400W, 3000W Dual Oven Samsung NX58K7850SS $1,499

Free Standing, Gas 5.8/3.2 cubic feet 5; 5000, 9500, 15000, 16000 BTU FlexDuo oven, Dual Door KitchenAid KDRU763VSS $7,766 Professional 36-inch 5.1 cubic feet 4; 5000, 15000, 20000 BTU Dual fuel, Electric griddle, Convection Thermador Pro Harmony PRD364GDHU $7,999 Professional 36-inch 5 cubic feet 4; 18000 BTU Electric griddle, Convection oven Whirlpool WEGA25H0HN $1,699 Free Standing 5.8 cubic feet 5; 5000, 10000, 13000 BTU Scan-to-cook

Best electric range

Samsung NE59M6850SS Best electric range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 5.9/3.2 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5;3000, 1200W | Features: FlexDuo oven, Dual Door, Steam | App Control: Yes Reasons to Buy Single oven can be split in two Flex Door makes cooking multiple dishes easy Reasons to Avoid Glass top requires careful cleaning to avoid scratches $1,194.80 View at Appliances Connection

Critics and users alike love the NE59M6850SS, praising its performance, stylish looks and flexibility. It includes five burners, two of which are high-power 3,000W ones for quickly boiling water in large pans. The Samsung SmartThings app lets you monitor the temperature and set a timer, but, for safety reasons, not to start the oven.

The highlight of this range is the oven, which is rather unusual in that it can act as one huge oven or two smaller ones. If you are cooking a turkey, remove the divider and you get a huge 5.9 cubic feet of space. If you are making cookies and a roast, put the divider in and it becomes two ovens that can run at different temperatures. The Dual Door design also makes this easier, as you can open the door to the top one without opening the bottom. It sounds odd, but it is a lifesaver if you want to keep the temperature constant. Both ovens are also convection ovens, which means faster cooking as the heat is more evenly distributed.

The only downside that some people note is that the glass panel on the top is slightly prone to scratching or cracking if you drop things on it, and it can be difficult to clean. But, with a little care, this is an oven that can handle anything your creative cooking instincts can throw at it.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Reviewed.com: "Should you buy it? In a word, yes. The great thing about this range is that it offers so much flexibility, and it performs wonderfully across tests."

Best Buy: "The beautiful glass top requires a bit more maintenance than our previous coil-burner stove, but it's worth it for the beauty of the kitchen."

Best gas range

Samsung NX58H5600SS Best gas range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5;5000, 9500, 17000 BTU | Features: Convection Oven | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Plenty of cooking power smart design Reasons to Avoid Worktop can be a little difficult to clean $649.99 View at Amazon

The NX58H5600SS is a simple, well-designed gas range that offers plenty of cooking performance, with a large, 5.8 cubic-foot oven and five gas burners. The front right is a very powerful burner with a hefty 17,000 BTU of heating power, which is great for quickly boiling water in a large pan. Also included is an oval burner, which can be used with the included griddle for pancakes, frying bacon and other uses. Reviewers also praised the smart design of this range, with the dials on the front and the control panel being easy to use.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Reviewed.com: "If you plan on whipping up some pasta, the primary burner should be your first choice: it boiled six cups of water in only four minutes."

Best Buy: "Modern, stylish and practical."

Top budget electric range

GE JBS60DKWW Top budget electric range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 5.3 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4;1200, 2000, 3100W | Features: Powerboil | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Simple, clean design and plenty of cooking power easy to clean Reasons to Avoid No fifth burner $542 View at Appliances Connection

A budget range is about providing the basic functions, and the JBS60DKWW has everything that most cooks will need. It has four burners, one of which has an impressive 3100W of power. That's enough to boil a large pot of water in a few minutes. Missing, though, is the center oval burner that more expensive models have for heating the griddle.

The 5.3-cubic-foot oven is large enough to hold a turkey or several large dishes, although it is not as large as some of its more expensive cousins. Some users also found the lack of a dial for setting the oven temperature an inconvenience, as you have to use the button controls on the panel to set the temperature. But these issues aside, the JBS60DKWW is a well-priced, basic range that will give most cooks everything they need.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Reviewed.com: "It's a good deal, and consumers rate it well despite its lack of extra features: They love how it looks, and how simple it is to use and clean."

Home Depot: "Looks and works great, but the oven controls are a bit annoying if you're used to a dial you can just turn and change the temperature during baking."

Our favorite budget gas range

Whirlpool WFG320M0 Our favorite budget gas range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.1 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4;5000, 9500, 15000 BTU | Features: Custom Broil | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Low price, simple, easy to clean design Reasons to Avoid Only four burners, no convection oven $579.10 View at Appliances Connection

If you are looking for gas cooking on a budget, our pick is the Whirlpool WFG320M0. This low-cost range has a decent selection of features, but without the fancy features that add to the cost. There are four burners, including a powerful 15,000 BTU one on the front right, but no griddle. The top is easy to clean, with two grates that can be put into the dishwasher and a wipe-clean top that hold in spills and drips.

The oven is a roomy 5.1 cubic feet, but does not include a convection feature. The Whirlpool WFG320M0 comes in a variety of finishes, including black, stainless steel or white. And, most important, it's cheap: we've seen this oven on sale for $499, which represents great value for the money. That’s partly because it is an older model, but that shouldn't put you off: It works well.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Wirecutter: "If you just need a cheap stove that works, the Whirlpool WFG320M0B has the best balance of features for a low price."

Home Depot: "I really like the look of the solid grate over the burners, but they are heavy (of course) and just a little awkward to remove, but they don't go flying across the stove top when you bump it, like my last gas range."

Best electric range for large families

Kenmore 96047 Best electric range for large families SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Electric | Oven Size: 4.4/2.3 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5;1200W, 1400W, 3000W | Features: Dual oven | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Dual Ovens can cook independently five burners with plenty of fine control Reasons to Avoid Can't combine two ovens into one no storage space $1,399.99 View at Sears

If your house feels more like a restaurant, you'll need an oven that can handle the constant flow of food. A dual-oven range has two ovens that can run independently, so you can cook two different types of food at different temperatures at the same time. Our pick for the best dual- oven electric range is the Kenmore Elite 96047, which has one 4.4 cubic-foot oven and another with 2.3 cubic feet of space. One thing to note here: Unlike the Samsung FlexDuo model, you can't combine these two ovens into one. However, it should be large enough for all but the most monstrous of turkeys. You also get five burners with outputs ranging from 1200W to 3000W.

It does all this without being any larger than a standard oven: it will still fit into a 30-inch wide slide-in space for a standard oven. The design does mean that you don't get storage space at the bottom, though.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

TopTenReviews: "The Kenmore Elite 96047 is a convenient, space-saving double oven and range with a lot of inside space."

Sears.com: “Excellent oven. Super efficient and precise to cook with. Worth the money."

Great gas range for large families

Samsung NX58K7850SS Great gas range for large families SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-Standing | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5;5000, 9500, 15000, 16000 BTU | Features: FlexDuo oven, Dual Door | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Single oven can be converted into two five powerful burners Reasons to Avoid A little expensive doesn’t provide as much space as a true two-oven model $1,885.79 View at Sears

Gas cooks who need a very flexible oven will find a lot to love in the Samsung NX58K7850SS. It's one of Samsung's fancy FlexDuo models, which means that it has one large oven that can be divided into two.

If you need to cook one thing, you can remove the divider and have one huge (5.8 cubic foot) oven. If you need to cook two things, insert the divider and you have two ovens, one with 3.2 cubic feet of space, and one with 2.6 cubic feet. Each of these can run at a different temperature and has an individual timer. That means you get the best of both worlds, although you don't get quite as much space as a true two-oven model.

In addition to the dual ovens, your $1,500 gets you five burners, including a large oval burner for the center griddle or warming tray, and large, easy-to-read controls, which will be welcomed by anyone with failing eyesight who has struggled to read the panel on an older model.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

CNET: "Its dependable cooking performance and Flex Duo insert make this appliance a worthwhile investment for your kitchen."

AJ Madison: "Love the versatility of this range. Convection when I need it, great flame output on all 5 burners. Looking forward to years of good performance."

Best professional dual fuel range

KitchenAid KDRU763VSS Best professional dual fuel range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Professional 36-inch | Fuel: Gas/Electric | Oven Size: 5.1 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4;5000, 15000, 20000 BTU | Features: Dual Fuel, Convection Oven | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Very powerful burners quick-heat convection oven Reasons to Avoid Only four burners Check Walmart

Professionals need more room to create, so professional ranges are larger and wider than consumer ones. The KDRU763VSS gives you plenty of room to create because it is 36 inches wide. The top offers four very high-powered burners, with one offering a steak-searing 20,000 BTU of power. That's a lot.

An electric griddle is also built into the top of this range, offering quick heating for pancakes and bacon.

This KitchenAid oven is large, with 5.1 cubic feet of space and three racks that can be placed in multiple locations. It's a convection oven, so the heat is more evenly distributed, which makes for more cookies in one batch. This is a dual-fuel range, so the burners offer the quick response of gas, while the oven has the quick preheating and even temperature of an electric oven.

Expect to pay a lot, though: At $7,300, the KDRU763VSS is a sizable investment. That's actually pretty well priced for this type of range, though: You can pay a lot more for larger models that include more burners and double ovens.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Home Depot: "The four different burners do their job very well — nothing like cooking on a gas stove. I have baked, roasted and used the convection feature numerous times and I have never been disappointed."

ABT: "I'm in love with this oven. I make up excuses so I can use it. I cook and bake a lot anyways and this oven just makes it that much better."

Top professional gas range

Thermador Pro Harmony PRD364GDHU Top professional gas range SPECIFICATIONS Type: Professional 36-inch | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5 cubic feet | Burners and power: 4;18000 BTU | Features: Electric griddle | App Control: No Reasons to Buy Simple, smart design will appeal to technophobes excellent cooking performance Reasons to Avoid Only four burners $11,946.51 View at Amazon

If you are a gas cook with the need for professional space, the Thermador Pro Harmony PRD364GDHU is our pick for you. This large range has industrial design for days, with old-school touches like preheat lights and switches that will appeal to the cook who doesn’t hold with all that new-fangled stuff.

It's not old when it comes to performance, with four 18,000 BTU burners plus an electric griddle. Reviewed.com found that these burners could boil a pan of water in less than 4 minutes. The burners are also unusual, with a star-shaped design that offers more even heating on the base of the pan. This also offers an ExtraLow setting that pulses the gas on and off for very gentle heating: perfect for things that easily burn, such as a roux.

Again, it is not a cheap option, but the Thermador Pro Harmony PRD364GDHU has performance to spare.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

Reviewed.com: "Fancy or complex it is not, but there's a strength in its simplicity that will let your food speak for itself.



Appliances Connection: "I feel like there is a lot of surface area on the stove top, and the oven is very roomy."

Best smart oven

Whirlpool WEGA25H0HN Best smart oven SPECIFICATIONS Type: Free-standing, slide-in | Fuel: Gas | Oven Size: 5.8 cubic feet | Burners and power: 5;5000, 10000, 13000 BTU | Features: Scan-to-cook | App Control: Yes, Amazon Alexa, Android, Google Assistant, iOS, Nest Reasons to Buy Works with Alexa and Google Assistant recognizes food Reasons to Avoid Control panel can freeze $1,979.10 View at The Home Depot

If you have fantasies of a robot cook that makes you dinner, the Whirlpool WEGA25H0HN is almost there. In addition to its five powerful burners and a new sunset bronze color, It includes a feature called scan-to-cook, where you scan the barcode of food and it sets the temperature automatically. It can also integrate with Amazon's Alexa voice control service, Google Assistant and Siri, so you can ask your smartphone to start the oven for you.

If you are in an extra lazy mood, it integrates with the recipe app Yummly, so you can use its image recognition to see what's in your fridge, pick a recipe and the app then sets the oven for you. There aren't any professional reviews of this particular smart oven yet—some customers mentioned that its control panel can freeze—but Whirlpool has a good reputation for reliability, so we expect it to perform well. Sure, it isn't quite the robot cook, but it’s getting there.

What Reviewers and Owners Say

The Verge: "Once you hit Make and start cooking, the oven is integrated with the app, so it's preheating the oven."

Best Buy: "This oven is light years ahead of our last one. Great finish, fit, love the interaction with the app, temperature is spot on. Looks great, assembled well."

How to choose the right range for you

Type: There are three main types of ranges. Free-standing models, which stand alone in the kitchen; Slide-in models that, as the name suggests, slide into a space between your kitchen cabinets and countertops; and built-in models, which are designed to be physically built into the kitchen in a cavity or other space. For this guide, we have focused on the first two types.

Fuel: What powers your range? The critics are divided on the benefits of gas and electric-powered ranges. Gas is faster and more controllable, say some, while others favor the simplicity and easier cleaning of electrically powered models. We've looked at both options, but there are also dual-fuel models that use electricity for the burners and worktop and gas for the oven. For many, the decision may be made by what is available, as gas ranges require a gas outlet nearby, while electric ranges require a separately fused 220 Volt outlet.

One subset of the electric models is the induction range, which uses magnetic fields to heat up pans and dishes without direct heat. These are easier to use and clean, as the surface is a simple sheet of glass. They are also safer, as the heating only happens when you put a pan on top of this surface. They only work with pans that are designed for induction use, though: use a non-induction pan on one of these and you'll get cold soup.

Other electric ranges are called smoothtop models, as they hide the heating coils under a smooth glass surface that the radiated heat can pass through. These share the easy cleaning of induction models, but can be used with non-induction pans.