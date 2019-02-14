Killer Deal: Beats Headphones on Sale From $50

Whether you need them for the gym or to drown out the sounds of your commute, Walmart is offering some sweet deals on a variety of Beats headphones.

Beats Deals You Can Get Now

As part of their current sale, you can score the BeatsX Earphones (2018) for $99.95. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $50 off and the best deal we've seen for these around-the-neck wireless headphones.

We gave the BeatsX a spin last fall and were impressed by their secure fit, solid noise isolation, and quick-charge functionality. While the cable could be shorter and the audio could use more treble, the BeatsX headphones offer an overall excellent sound experience.

If you're looking for some headphones you can take to the gym, Walmart also has the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones on sale for $99. That's $101 off their $200 list price. They feature flexible ear-hooks for stability, an in-line mic to manage calls/music or summon Siri, and they're sweat and water resistant.

Those with smaller budgets can opt for the urBeats3 Earphones for $50 ($29 off). They're compatible with any device equipped with a 3.5mm jack and like their wireless counterparts, they have an in-line mic for phone calls and playlist management.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so don't miss your chance to score these premium Beats headphones at a low price.