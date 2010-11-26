Batelle's Super-Sized Bat-Grapple Gun

When superheroes need to get around, they usually have three options: flight, super-speed, or grapple gun. The latter's a favorite among costumed crusaders who have no super real powers, from the venerable Batman to the psychotic Rorschach of Watchmen fame. Now you too can experience the exhilarating thrill of zipping up a skyscraper, all without the benefits of superhero immunity to vigilante charges.

Batelle released a military-grade grapple gun that can hold its own against any rooftop-swinging comic book hero conflict. It's called the Tactical Air Initiated Launch System, or TAIL (or should that be TAILS?). The gas-powered gun can fire its titanium grappling hook up to 100 feet away, while the Kevlar line is sure to support you as you swing your way across skyscrapers.

Of course, we're working with real-world physics here, so it doesn't fit snugly in your hand. It's more like a grapple bazooka if you think about it. Which, if you think about it, sounds more superhero-y than TAIL. Those marketing guys at Batelle are obviously not reading enough DC Comics.

[source: Batelle via Market Wire]