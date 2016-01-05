AT&T Digital Life Gets Voice Control App, DirecTV Integration

LAS VEGAS — AT&T is looking to make its Digital Life home security and automation system even easier to use, adding your voice and your DirecTV cable box as new ways to interact with its services. In the months to come, users will be able to check the status of their house and issue commands by speaking to an app, as well as check the views of their connected security cameras from their TV screens.

Rather than navigating through menus, users can get peace of mind about their home security by asking AT&T's Digital Life Voice Assistant app (which will available on iOS and Android) questions including “is the security system armed?” or “is the back door locked?” The app can be set to respond verbally with the status of these questions, so you don't need to look at your device.

The voice assistant can also perform commands based on what parts of your household are tied to Digital Life, so you can tell it to change security settings like “set the system to ‘Armed Stay’” and other commands like “turn off all lights.” or “set the first floor thermostat to 68 degrees.” The Digital Life Voice Assistant app is currently in active trials, with a commercial launch planned for the first half of 2016.

AT&T has also revealed that its Digital Life app will soon be available on DirecTV's Genie HD DVR, so users won't need to take their eyes off the shows and events they're watching in order to see what's going on around their house. This way you can see the point of view of the security cameras connected to your Digital Life system from the comfort of your couch, as well as arm, disarm and check the status of connected devices.

You'll even have the power to rewind, by checking Recent Events in the Digital Life app to see who's leaving the house, and when — all from the comfort of your sofa. Now, kids sneaking out at night around the country won't be able to rest on the hunch that their parents won't make the effort to see how they're breaking curfew.