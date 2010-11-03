The Retro Atari 2600 USB Joystick

The Atari 2600 is the granddaddy of home consoles. It had horrible graphics, crappy chiptunes and a controller that only had one button. Strangely enough, seasoned gamers still look back at those forgotten years with a wistful smile. Now the uber-nerd in you can relive all those countless hours of Pitfall and Pac-man, thanks to this Atari 2600 USB joystick.

This homage to gaming's earliest years is exactly what it says on the tin: It's a classic joystick with a USB connector. So far, the guys over at ThinkGeek have tested it on classic Atari game emulations as well as more recent titles, and it works perfectly. That is, if you can finish the game with only one button at your disposal.

Nostalgia is such a weird thing, isn't it?

[source: ThinkGeek via Crunch Gear]