Are Oakley's MP3 Glasses Over Budget?

Oakley's Thump 2 glasses merge a portable MP3 player with fashion sun glasses. But is the chic geek factor worth $449 for 1 GB of music storage capacity?

Oakley's Steep Price For MP3 Sunglasses

There has always been a fine line between geek chic and just plain cool. Some examples would be the calculator watch and the belt buckle with scrolling LEDs. Depending on who you are, these products are interesting - or just plain comical. Oakley has put their foot in the door of the wearable electronics market with its Thump sunglass line. Will they be met with ridicule or admired as the next best accessory?

Specifications

Size256 MB to 1 GB
Connection TypeHigh Speed USB
Battery LifeUp to six hours
LensPlutonite (Polarized)
Price1 GB - $449