Apple Watch to Launch in March (Report)

When he first announced the Apple Watch, CEO Tim Cook was somewhat evasive as to when the device would be available for consumers, only going so far as to say "early 2015." That timeframe just became a bit more narrow, as the watch could hit shelves by March, with in-store training starting in early to mid-February.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a couple of employees from each Apple store may be sent to Apple's offices in California or Texas to receive first-hand training, which they would then disseminate to the rest of their staffs. There's plenty to learn about the watch, as it has a brand new interface and app ecosystem.

At $349, the Apple Watch is pricier than Android Wear devices and the Pebble Steel, but it promises to combine a host of compelling features with an elegant design. It sports a unique digital crown for navigating the interface, a heart rate monitor and social features like sharing quick sketches or even your heartbeat.

Apple's first foray into wearables, the Apple Watch enters a rapidly expanding market that's still up for grabs. Although there are a dozen or so smartwatches on the market from Samsung, LG, Sony and others, none have yet to resonate with the masses. Apple's arrival could go a long way towards speeding adoption by the general public -- or at the very least raise awareness for the entire category.