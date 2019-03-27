Killer Deal: Apple Watch Series 3 Gets $80 Price Drop

If you've been tossing around the idea of owning one of the best smartwatches around, but hesitant about price, now's the right time to buy. Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've ever seen.



Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm on sale for $199. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch.



Also at an all-time low price is the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm, which is on sale for $229 ($80 off). Best Buy also offers the same price for both models.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we were impressed by its excellent fitness-tracking features and faster Siri over its predecessors. Although its battery life remains the same as in previous models, we rated it a 4 out of 5 and recommend the non-LTE version.



It features an optical heart rate sensor, water resistance, and watchOS 5 support.



The Apple Watch 4 also got a modest $15 price drop as we've listed here:

There's not telling how long this deal will survive, so act fast to score Apple's smartwatch at its lowest price ever.