Apple Watch 3 Rumor Teases Big Improvement

Apple has big plans for the future of Apple Watch, according to a new report.

Apple is expected to unveil a third-generation Apple Watch in the third quarter of next year, China Economic Daily News is reporting, according to Digitimes, which earlier discovered the report. The Chinese media outlet said that manufacturer Quanta is working on the device, though the company wouldn't confirm that report.

If and when Apple releases a new Apple Watch, the model could offer improved battery life, according to the China Economic Daily News report. The site, which is citing "market watchers" in its report, added that the smartwatch should also deliver better performance, suggesting it will come with an improved processor built-in.

Last year, Apple released its Apple Watch Series 2 to complement the first-generation Apple Watch on store shelves. In addition to a boost in performance and water-proofing, it also features GPS built-in and better performance. It's largely targeting active individuals.

The Apple Watch Series 2 has a rated 18 hours of battery life, but we saw over a day of endurance in our tests. Still, one of the biggest complaints smart watch owners have is that they need to recharge yet another gadget each night. If Apple can solve that issue, it could help broaden the appeal of what has been a niche category.

While it's the market leader in smartwatches, speculation abounds over just how many Apple Watch units the company has sold. The Digitimes report says market watchers believe that "Apple sold about 7.5 million Apple Watches in 2016, lower than the 12 million units forecast in early 2016."