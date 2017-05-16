Update Now: Apple Releases Security Updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs

It's a new day in the land of Apple gadgets, with users receiving security updates that were pushed out yesterday (May 15). Not only do iPhones and iPads need to be updated to protect against remote hijackings, but Apple has patches for Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches and even its Windows software.

(Image credit: Every Apple product, and even Apple software for PCs, just got security updates. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock)

iPhones, iPads, iPod touch

iOS 10.3.2 fixes 41 security flaws, including 23 found in WebKit, the web rendering engine used by Safari and other apps such as Twitter and Facebook. Users should update to the new version of iOS to fix these flaws or else risk the chance of remote attack by malicious code.

MORE: iPhone 8 Rumors: What to Expect from the 10th Anniversary iPhone

One notable iOS flaw revealed in the release notes for 10.3.2 regards ebooks. Malicious code can penetrate an iPhone or iPad via an ebook, and can be used to open specific web pages "without user permission." Apple's own iBooks could be used to allow rogue applications to execute code at the system level, where malware could gain all the privileges needed to do massive damage.

The update is available for the iPhone 5 and later, the 4th generation iPad (with a Lightning port) and later, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch. It can be installed via the Settings app. In that app, tap General and then Software Update.

(Image credit: The Siri-enabled 4th Gen Apple TV also gets a security update this week. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

The Apple TV

The tvOS 10.2.1 update for the 4th Gen Apple TV fixes the above WebKit flaws as well as vulnerabilities that could let apps seize high-level privileges, which could be used to install other software. While your system may be set to automatically install updates, you can manually force the process by opening the Settings channel, clicking System and then Software Updates, and finally selecting Update Software.

Apple Watch

The watchOS 3.2.2 update features only one WebKit patch, but kills three kernel-level flaws that could let rogue apps gain too much power. Use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone to update the wearable by tapping the My Watch tab, tapping General and then Software Update.

iMacs, MacBooks, Mac Pros and other macOS machines

If you've got a Mac, you've also got updates waiting. MacOS Sierra 10.12.5 and Safari 10.1.1 include the aforementioned WebKit fixes and change how Wi-Fi network credentials are handled. Without the patch, users encountering malicious Wi-Fi hotspots could have their usernames and passwords for other networks stolen.

To install the updates, click the Apple logo in the menu bar, select App Store, click Updates and then click Install next to the OS and Safari updates. Users running OS X El Capitan and Yosemite also have a security update (2017-002) waiting for them that fixes the problems squashed by Sierra 10.12.5.

Windows

Apple hasn't forgotten about Windows users, updating iCloud and iTunes for Windows by fixing a WebKit vulnerability in each. Open the start menu and type in "Apple Software Update." Open that application and follow the system update instructions.

There's no antivirus software for iOS devices, with good reason, but it's a good idea to have antivirus installed on the other Big Three platforms. For more, check out our pages on the best antivirus software, the best Mac antivirus software and the best Android antivirus apps.