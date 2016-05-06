Apple Music Matches Spotify's Half-Off Student Discount

One of the great things about being in college are those sweet, sweet student discounts. The latest comes from Apple, which is discounting its Music service by 50 percent for eligible scholars. This follows Spotify's lead.

Usually, a subscription to Apple Music costs $9.99 per month, but this student deal will bring it down to a more affordable $4.99 per month. These prices may vary in other countries, including Germany, Ireland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom, which will also get student deals.



These new membership options will be available beginning today (May 6). The deal will work for up to four years, a typical stay at a college or university. Apple will work with student discount service Unidays to verify that those who sign up are currently in school.

Whether you're signing up for the first time or changing your membership type to the new education deal, you can use the web or either iOS or Android apps.

It's worth noting that Spotify already offers a student discount program of its own for its Premium service, providing 50 percent off for college kids. Premium includes no ads, offline listening and higher sound quality.

Apple Music was a positive note in Apple's February earnings call. CEO Tim Cook said that the streaming music service has over 12 million subscribers, and this price cut for students may boost that number even further.

