Apple's Next Hot Product? Original TV Shows

Apple may finally be making good on rumors that it will make its own TV shows. A report from The Wall Street Journal claims that the company will produce its own scripted shows by the end of the year.

The report says that the new shows will be made available as part of Apple Music, rather than a separate TV subscription service. Apple hopes that the shows will make its music-streaming service a more compelling offer than Spotify, which it has failed to take down. This move could also help Apple take on Google's premium YouTube Red service, which offers both exclusive YouTube shows and unlimited music streaming via Google Play Music.

Additionally, the report says that Apple is "considering" original movies, but that those plans aren't as far along.

In July 2016, Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue told The Hollywood Reporter that "we're not in the business of trying to make TV shows," but it seems plans may have changed. Other rumors last year suggested that Dr. Dre was going to star in a scripted TV series for Apple.



Apple is currently working on a reality show, Planet of the Apps, and has the rights to Carpool Karaoke. We don't know what kind of scripted shows the company is considering, but the Journal compares them to highly regarded programs like Westworld and Stranger Things.