Apple Has a New FaceTime Problem

Apple's FaceTime bug caused some major concern earlier this month when it allowed for people to spy on others in a group chat. It's since been fixed. But now a new problem has cropped up.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The folks over at MacRumors' discussion forums and elsewhere are complaining of another odd bug in Apple's FaceTime video-conferencing app. According to those people, when they turn on FaceTime and try to add a third person to a call, the "Add Person" option is greyed out. That means when they try to actually hold a group chat and discuss with friends a variety of topics, they're out of luck.

It's unclear how widespread the problem is, but many people have been posting about the issue in the MacRumors forums. While it's unclear why the Add Person option would be greyed out, it could be due to the group chat flaw that cropped up last month.

MORE: Apple's FaceTime Fix Is Out: How to Get the Update Now

At that time, it was discovered that a bug allowed people who wanted to engage in a group chat to eavesdrop on another person before the call was turned on. Apple immediately said that it would address the issue and turned off group chatting functionality while it could squash the bug. Apple released an update on Feb. 7 that fixed the problem and appeared to have turned on all of the app's features.

Now, though, the forum posters suggest Apple's update didn't actually do the trick in turning everything else back on. And the company will need to fix the greyed-out function.

According to Digital Trends, which earlier reported on the forum postings, Apple Support knows about the flaw and is working on a fix. Exactly when it'll be released, however, is unknown.

Until then, if you want to hold a group chat, you'll need to hang up your current call that you want to add someone on and start a new chat with everyone on from the start. That works just fine, according to the reports.