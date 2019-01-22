Apple's Long-Awaited AirPower Could Debut Later in 2019 (Report)

Apple isn't giving up on AirPower yet, if a new report is to be believed.



The tech giant is working on the giant, multi-device charging pad and is now in the latter stages of its development. Apple now expects it to enter production in short order and ultimately launch "later in 2019," according to a Digitimes report, which was discovered by Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac.

According to Digitimes, which cited its own sources, Apple is relying on a variety of suppliers to get the AirPower ready for primetime, including Lite-On Semiconductor. According to the report, Lite-On is having trouble matching Apple's demand for units, but expects the shortage to be addressed soon, paving the way for a launch in 2019.

Apple's AirPower has been one of the most vexing company sagas in a long time. The device is a charging pad that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. Apple unveiled it in 2017 alongside the iPhone X and said that it would hit store shelves in 2018.

Since then, however, Apple hasn't said a word about the device. During 2018, numerous reports surfaced, saying Apple was having trouble getting the multi-device-charging mechanism to work. In some cases, according to reports, the charging pad was overheating and not effectively charging devices.

Charging pads are nothing new, of course. But being able to charge multiple device types that require different amounts of juice with the same device is an important leap forward in charging technology. And getting it to work, it seems, is proving far more difficult than many had expected.



After the long delay, some went so far as to suggest Apple would simply deliver another device, under the AirPower branding, that would replace the device it initially unveiled.

Now, though, it appears Apple has gotten the AirPower, or at least something similar to it, working. And if the report is accurate, it's possible the AirPower could be launching later this year. Pricing and an exact launch date, however, are still unknown.