Anker's Foldable Solar Charger Is More Than Half Off

With summer fast approaching, there's never been a better time to invest in a solar charger. For all you campers and hikers, Amazon currently offers the Anker 21-Watt PowerPort Solar Charger for $47.99 via coupon code "BEST2421". That's $52 off and the best price we could find for this solar charger.

If you're not familiar with Anker's PowerPort family, the smaller PowerPort Solar Lite was recently named the best portable solar battery charger by The Wirecutter. The lite model offers 15 watts of power for $49.99. The full model is only slightly larger and offers 21 watts.

Both models function the same. Just spread out the PowerPort's foldable panels so they can easily absorb sunlight, attach your gadgets to either of the two USB ports, and the PowerPort does the rest of the work. Anker says that its device can charge gadgets at speeds of up to 2.1 amps (with enough sunlight). That means under the right conditions, it can theoretically charge your devices at their original charging speeds.

It's worth nothing that the PowerPort doesn't store power like a traditional battery pack. So in order for it to work, you'll need plenty of direct sunlight. If you're hiking or completely off the grid, you can attach the panels to your backpack and charge your devices as you go. But the minute the sun goes down, you're out of juice.

Nevertheless, the weather-resistant PowerPort is still a handy gadget if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors. We also like that it comes with an 18-month warranty.