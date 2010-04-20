An Electric Scooter That Hits 113 KPH

From vehicle-maker ZEV comes the ZEV7000, an unassuming electric two-seater that nevertheless packs some power under the hood. 28 batteries storing up to 3.84 kilowatts allows the scooter to reach a top speed of 113 kph (or 70 mph).

Ride the ZEV7000 at more reasonable speeds however, and the manufacturer promises an average range of 88 to 122 kilometers (or 55 to 70 miles). The electric motor can generate up to 240 newton-meters of torque for those hill climbs, and is managed by a three-speed automatic transmission. Regenerative breaking recovers some juice, while the heavy battery pack is situated as low as possible for stability.

The ZEV7000 weighs a total of 345 kilos (or 759 pounds), and comes with a 10 percent federal tax credit thanks to its environmentally friendly powertrain. Unfortunately, saving $804.42 still leaves $7237 to pay for.

But buyers interested in a low-cost electric vehicle (the manufacturer claims a full charge will cost an average of 10 cents in terms of utility bills) should consider getting a ZEV7000. At the very least, ZEV needs money to hire better designers!