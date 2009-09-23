Microsoft Confirms 802.11n Adapter for Xbox 360

Despite how the Xbox 360 may have evolved since launch with its cooler, more reliable design, storage capacity or even casing color, it still lacks the built-in Wi-Fi that's standard on the PS3, Wii, PSP and even the DSi.

Of course, the external adapter option means that Microsoft can upgrade and change the hardware at will, which it will be doing with the upcoming 802.11n adapter that recently passed through the FCC.

While Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement for the product, it has confirmed to Joystiq that the upcoming piece of hardware will be "another choice to consumers," which will "seamlessly connect with their home network with the highest wireless 'N' technology."

Hopefully what this means is that the existing a/b/g adapter will get a significant price drop while the new a/b/g/n one will occupy the price of the current model.