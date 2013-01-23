Wii U to Get Virtual Console in the Spring

Nintendo has announced that Virtual Console is coming to the Wii U. Speaking during a Nintendo Direct this morning, Nintendo's Satoru Iwata said that the Virtual Console service would go live sometime in the spring. Specifically, a spring software update will add Virtual Console software to the Nintendo eShop for Wii U. The Virtual Console service will launch soon after the spring update and will include NES and SNES games with Game Boy Advance games to be added at a later stage.

As far as pricing is concerned, users who have already purchased the Wii version of select NES or Super NES Virtual Console games and transferred them to their Wii U can buy an 'enhanced' version for the Wii U at a discounted price of $1 for NES games or $1.50 for SNES games. Nintendo will also sell one NES or SNES game at a special price of $0.30 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the Famicom in Japan. The offer will see a new game discounted each month, and the deal for each game will be good for 30 days. January's title is Balloon Fight.

Nintendo also said that there are two Wii U updates scheduled for the first half of this year. The first will come in spring, and the second in summer. These updates aim to improve load times, which have been a source of complaint for some users, as well as provide new features, like the Virtual Console service that will arrive shortly after the spring update.

