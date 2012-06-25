USB Foot Cooler Keeps Your Feet Happy During the Summer

Summer is finally here, but sadly you might not be able to wear flip flops everywhere you go, which means you might be sweating up a storm underneath those hot socks of yours. Lucky for you, Thanko is never short of quirky yet oddly-useful USB devices like the necktie clip cooler. The Japan-based company's latest creation, the USB foot cooler.

The device plugs into any USB port and features a 2-speed miniature fan with a long tube that is small enough for you to slip into your sock or shirt, keeping your feet or armpits nice and cool. The device costs approximately $26 and is a part of Japan's ongoing nationwide effort for saving power. Since corporations are encouraged to maintain certain building temperatures, companies are encouraged to create their own funky cooling devices for the hot Japanese summers.