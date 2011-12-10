Stormtrooper Motorcycle Suit is Perfect For Your Speeder Bike

Have you ever sped down the highway on your motorcycle pretending you were a stormtrooper chasing down some rebel scum? Well, if you haven't, here's your chance to use your imagination while being dressed like a certified nerd badass. Designed by UD Replica, these Stormtrooper Motorcycle Suits are much much more than your typical Stormtrooper halloween costume.

Created from grade-A cowhide with an amazing level of detail, these suits are definite must-haves for any hardcore star wars fan with a bike. Of course the downside is that the completed set is going to cost you up to $1,143, though there are plenty of options to buy the pieces individually. Together, the set includes a jacket, pants, gloves and boots so you'll have to provide your own helmet to fully complete the look.

The suit comes in either black or white, but won't be shipped out until quarter two of 2012. Imperial bikers will have to preorder soon as sales will be ending on January 31st 2012. To check out more of UD Replicas' awesome movie-based motorcycle suits head on over to their products page here.