Porn Studio Files Suit Against Over 1,000 Pirates

Third World Media, a Los Angeles, California-based porn studio has filed a lawsuit against 1,568 individuals it believes are guilty of pirating the title Miss Big Ass Brazil #4. Though the plaintiffs have yet to be named, though the studio has apparently armed itself with their IP addresses, Internet service providers and the dates and times they shared the file.

The news comes two weeks after the studio filed another lawsuit against an additional 1,243 defendants and it seems the studio isn't stopping there. CNet reports that TWM is filing more lawsuits in courts around the country and is expected to file more in the future.

The next step for Third World Media is to subpoena ISPs to have the identities of the accused revealed.

