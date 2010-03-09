Fate of .xxx Porn Domain to Be Decided Friday

Nine years ago there was talk of a .xxx domain specifically for porn and adult content. ICANN approved the domain in 2005 but reversed its decision in 2007 because of opposition from conservative groups.

The BBC today reports that the issue will once again be up for discussion this coming Friday; a recent independent review concluded that decision was unfair and the x-rated domain will be reconsidered on March 12.

"If the contract is signed, we could be selling names by the end of the year," the BBC quotes Stuart Lawley, chairman of ICM Registry, which put forward the plans for .xxx and would sell the domain names.

At first glance, it seems like a dream solution; employers and parents looking to put filtering in place can just block .xxx domains and be done with it. However, it's not all as simple as that. According to the Beeb, it's a voluntary thing. so if you're operating a porn site and you want to stick to .com, .org, .net, .co.uk or .ie, no one is going to force you to take up residence at a .xxx address.

