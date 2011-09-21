PETA Launching Peta.xxx Pornography Site

PETA, the same organization that asked if it could have sex.com for free (when it was expected to raise millions in auction) so it could publicize the advantages of vegan Viagra, is launching a pornography site to help get its message across.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group has announced that it is launching an x-rated pornography site with the URL peta.xxx in an effort to reach a broader audience. PETA spokeswoman Lindsay Rajt told MSNBC that the site will feature graphic images and video. Rajt is also cited as saying this isn't the first time PETA has used porn stars or nudity to broadcast its message.

Indeed, the company regularly photographs nude celebrities with slogans such as, "I'd rather go naked than wear fur!" Celebrities that have pulled off the stunt include Alicia Silverstone, Christy Turlington, Dennis Rodman, Sadie Frost, Sophie Monk, Steve-O, and David Cross.

Rajt told MSNBC that the earliest the company would get approval for the site would be November. Do you think PETA will be able to reach more people with peta.xxx, or do you think the company is just trying to cause ripples to generate press? Let us know in the comments below!