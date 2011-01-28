Sony Reveals Quad-core, Touchscreen PSP2

Aside from the PlayStation Phone, one of the biggest Sony rumors as of late has been the PSP2. We’d heard tons of interesting stuff about the device, a quad core processor being among the most intriguing. Today at an event in Tokyo, Sony finally took the wraps off and showed us all what it’s been working on. Meet the PSP2, codenamed NGP:





The NGP/PSP2 will feature a quad-core ARM Cortex A-9 CPU, a quad-core Imagination Technologies PowerVR SGX543MP4+ GPU, a 5-inch touchscreen OLED display (960x544), a rear touchpad, dual analog sticks, a gyroscope and accelerometer, dual cameras, an integrated mic and stereo speakers, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth and 3G. There’s also a whole new UI called LiveArea, which allows for multiple homescreens and integrated social networking.



Sony has said NGP will adopt a new medium for game titles, which it describes as "a small flash memory based card, dedicated for NGP software titles."



It’s too early for pricing just yet but we do know that it will be available 'this holiday season.' In other words, we’re not going to see hide nor hair of this beefy device until Q4.



Who wants one?