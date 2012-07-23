The Elf: Pedal Around in a Solar-Electric Hybrid Vehicle

Hoping to revolutionize urban transportation, North Carolina's Organic Transit has been working on a very unique solar-electric hybrid vehicle. Called the Elf, this 95 lb vehicle gets an equivalent of up to 1,800 miles per gallon. Equipped with a solar charged battery, the vehicle can run on its own for up to 30 miles before switching to a pedaling mode.

Equipped with turn signals, headlights, side mirrors and brake lights, the Elf has all of the safety features essential for urban transportation. According to Rob Cotter, CEO of the company, Organic Transit vehicles can drive around anywhere a bicycle can such as the bike lane or bike trail depending on the laws of the state you are in.

Essentially a crossover between a small hybrid vehicle and an electric bike, the Elf can reach speeds of up to 30 mph, making short trips in an urban environment quick and easy. Although the Elf is only capable of holding up to 150lbs, the company also has another vehicle called the TruckIt with a capacity of up to 800lbs.

For more information on the Organic Transit vehicles, or to order your own, head on over to the Organic Transit website. With a price tag of $3,900 for the Elf, Cotter states over 340 orders have already been made. The larger TruckIt can be ordered for $5,500.