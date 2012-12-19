Nokia Lumia 920 Firmware Delivers Improved Camera Quality

Nokia is set to release a firmware update to address image issues related to photos taken with the Lumia 920 smartphone.



Engadget managed to obtain two sets of identical photos -- one taken with the current PR1.0 firmware, while another was taken with the forthcoming PR1.1 update.



The latter firmware appears to fix fuzziness issues reported by Lumia 920 owners since the Windows 8-powered smartphone's early November launch. White balance issues, however, reportedly remain even in the newer firmware.



Nokia's PR1.1 firmware is expected to launch alongside a Windows Phone 8 operating system update due sometime this month. The latter will introduce support to decline calls through SMS, as well as improvements applied to web browsing, LTE and the overall stability for Windows Phone 8 phones.

