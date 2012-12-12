Mozilla Launches First Simulator for Firefox OS

Mozilla, who recently urged developers to work on the OS, has launched the first simulator for its upcoming Firefox mobile operating system, allowing developers to begin testing apps for the platform.



Firefox OS Simulator is now available as an add-on on the Firefox browser itself, providing developers with means to produce applications without the requirement of a handset.



Upon launching the the Firefox OS Simulator, it opens a new window complete with a lock screen and a home button where installed apps can be tested.



Currently, the simulator is in its 1.0 version, but will be updated by Mozilla as the non-profit organization continues to work on the operating system.



In addition to launching the simulator, Mozilla has also released an update for Firefox that implements per-window private browsing. The feature is a complete redesign of Firefox's private browsing mode, with users now able to open a new private window without losing existing Firefox windows.



To use the feature, which, due to stability issues, is currently only available for users with the experimental Nightly version of the browser, right click on a given link and choose the option to open it in a private browser window.

