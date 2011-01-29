Courts Order Seizure of PS3 Hacker's Computers

Sony has been granted a temporary restraining order against the PS3 hacker which will prevent him from publishing any more information about his hack online. As a part of the agreement, 21-year-old George Hotz must also hand over all of his computers and hard drives.



The Register cites U.S. District Judge Susan Illston of San Francisco who said Sony supplied substantial evidence showing the hack constituted a DMCA violation. Judge Illston also said that Sony was likely to “suffer irreparable harm” if the hacking continued.



The ruling comes as a disappointment to those who support Hotz, especially considering initial skepticism that the case could even be pursued in a California court because Hotz himself is from New Jersey.