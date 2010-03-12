Formula 3 Racing Car Powered by Chocolate

Researchers from the University of Warwick in Britain have retrofitted a Formula 3 racing car to consume leftover chocolate, carrots, potato starch, and flax. While that really doesn't sound appetizing no matter how its prepared, this interesting brew enables the vehicle to reach a top speed of 135 miles per hour. It can also go from zero to sixty in a mere 2.5 seconds.

According to Planet Ark (via Reuters), the car's designer Kerry Kirwan said that the 2.0-liter BMW engine has been converted over to diesel and configured to run on a fuel comprised of waste from chocolate factories or other plant-based oils. Many of the components for the fuel can be found at a farmer's market or in a trashcan.

Called Lola, the Formula 3 racing car took more than nine months and around $200,000 to build at the university. The designers even threw in a radiator that converts ozone back to oxygen. "It's a racing car that cleans up as it goes along," said Steve Maggs, another member of the design team.

The car was recently on display at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) energy conference in Boston. "The public has really taken the car to its heart, because she's fun," Kirwan said.