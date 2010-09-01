How To: Stock An Emergency PC Fix-It Bag

When the Next Call Comes...

Most of the Tom’s Guide and Tom’s Hardware readership considers itself to be in elite standing when it comes to technology. Sometimes, its all relative. When it comes to the tech trials and tribulations of your respective friends, relatives and loved ones, you are probably the “go-to guy” (or gal). From BSODs and mystery crashes to accidentally downloaded viruses and deleted .dll files, you are the first line of defense when it comes to wayward software and hardware. You may not be a professional, and you're probably far from an expert, but you're their only hope.

You don’t mind having this position; in fact, you relish being the techie hero in your own circles. Because you hold such a prestigious position, it would be a little embarrassing if you came upon a typical situation unprepared, no? You’re rep would take quite the hit if you showed up to the scene of the crime without something as simple as a Philips head screwdriver, or, say a USB-bootable Linux distro. That’s why we’ve put together the perfect “crash bag,” so you can be the Bob Vila of computer repair. From the right bag to the appropriate hardware to necessary (and sometimes legally free) software, our Fix-It Bag gives you the tools to tackle any tech headache.

Did we leave out a crucial piece of kit? Let us know in the comments section.