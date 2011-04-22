Asus EeePad Transformer Arriving April 26 @ $399

You might remember reports that surfaced last week that said Asus’ EeePad Transformer would hit Best Buy and other major retailers by the end of the month. The 16GB WiFi model was said to be arriving with a $399 price tag (and another $149 for the keyboard dock that makes this tablet so unique). Well, it looks as though those reports were correct.





Engadget reports that the device is indeed landing this month, and yes, the 16GB WiFi model will cost $399. Additionally, the 32GB version is priced at $499, and the keyboard dock’s price is sticking at $150. Unfortunately it’s not yet known if there’ll be any special price for those purchasing the two items bundled together, as is the case in the UK. That said, we do know that the units are expected to land April 26 (that’s next Tuesday for those of you unaware of today’s date).



The Transformer boasts a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, a front-facing 1.2-megapixel camera, a rear-facing 5-megapixel camera, a 10.1-inch Gorilla glass multitouch display (1280x800), a combined battery life of 16 hours (9.5 hours without the dock), built-in SRS Sound technology for dynamic 3D stereo audio, and a mini HDMI output port. Additional features include 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1, a G-sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, e-compass and GPS. The docking station provides a full QWERTY keyboard, unique Android Function keys, an SD card reader, two USB ports and the additional battery.



Any takers?