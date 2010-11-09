Burglar Stops Mid-robbery to Watch Porn

If you've ever had your home broken into, you'll know that there are tons of 'what if' feelings associated with the experience. Many people wonder what would have happened had they come home early or woken up and interrupted the thieves at work. Of course, the fact that the burglar might be taking a mid-robbery porn break probably never enters their mind.

NJ.com reports that North Plainfield resident Dwan Koonce, 25, has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and third-degree charges for terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after he broke into a woman's house on Dartmouth Avenue and robbed her at knifepoint.

Koonce is accused of breaking into the woman's house on the night of October 5. Police say when the woman got out of bed, she found the accused sitting in her living room, watching porn on her computer. Koonce is said to have taken out a knife and forced the woman back into her bedroom, threatening to kill her if she moved. He then demanded her jewelry, stole $100 in cash and fled the scene.