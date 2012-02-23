VIDEO: Borderlands 2 Gets Release Date and Trailer

It's been several years since the release of the original Borderlands title and well over six months since Gearbox confirmed the game and gave it the official 'Borderlands 2' title. Today, the company gave the game an official release date. The game is currently scheduled for launch in mid-September, roughly 13 months after it was announced. 2K Games and Gearbox Software said today that gamers in North America will get the game on September 18, while those outside of North America will see it land September 21.

Borderlands 2 will see players take on Handsome Jack and Hyperion Corporation (single-handedly or through co-op) with new characters, skills, environments, missions, enemies, weapons, and equipment. You can team up with a friend either, via split-screen, or online with the game's drop-in-drop-out capabilities.

"The addictive gameplay and shooting and looting mayhem of the first Borderlands is back and better than ever in Borderlands 2, taking the franchise to an entirely new level," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "With more guns, more enemies, more missions, an engaging story and all-new characters, Borderlands 2 promises to bring a new era to gaming this fall."

As if that weren't enough, we didn't just get a release date today. Oh no, the folks at Gearbox and 2K Games have also published a pretty bad-ass trailer for the game. Check it out below and let us know what you think!