Biodegradable Urn Turns You Into a Tree After Death

Back in 1999, Catalan design company Estudimoline and its creator Gerard Moline patented a design for the Bio Urn, a biodegradable urn with a plant seed inside designed to place beloved pets back into the cycle of life. Now, a brand new design called the Bios Urn for humans has been unveiled and is available for purchase in more countries around the world.

The Bios Urn is created from 100 percent biodegradable materials such as coconut shell, compacted peat and cellulose. Once a human's remains are placed inside of the urn, it can be planted and the included plant seed will begin to germinate and grow. Depending on where the urn is going to be planted, various different plant seeds may be requested by contacting the seller.

The cost of the urn ranges from 169-189 Euros ($221-247 USD) depending on where it is purchased and shipped to. Although the process of cremation and the Bios Urn may not be favored by all, if there is a zombie apocalypse somewhere in our future, we would much rather be trees than zombies.