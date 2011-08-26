A0 Monocycle: Audi's Urban Transportation Vehicle

Designed by Angel Sanchez Vargas, the A0 Monocycle is a project sponsored from Audi's very own design and research center in Munich. Taking design ques from Audi's automobiles, the A0 is a compact and lightweight all-electric personal transportation vehicle that is designed to fold and fit into the trunk of any Audi automobile.

Although the A0 isn't exactly the most innovative personal vehicle out there, the design has a lot of potential when combined with Audi's automobiles. The idea is to give drivers maximum mobility and convenience in their urban environments. Accented day lighting adds a stylistic flare to the vehicle while automatic headlights and brake lights ensure safety during the night.