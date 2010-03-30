Man Caught Stealing Game Code @ PAX East

A spokesperson for Atomic Games said that a PAX East attendee attempted to steal game code from the developer's booth. Apparently the suspected thief parked in front of a PC and managed to download a portion of the code from the upcoming game Breach before his actions were fully realized. Once spotted, the thief grabbed his laptop and darted into the thick, busy crowd.

According to the Atomic spokesperson, the thief was eventually tracked down and verified by the stolen code on his laptop. The strange part about this entire incident is that the supposed thief admitted to stealing the code while he was downloading it. Apparently the developers and press reps initially thought he was joking.

"The suspect did admit to us several times, including as he was doing it, that he was stealing the code," the Atomic Games representative admitted. "He said to myself and several other team members, after being caught, that it was not a big deal, he just really liked the game and wanted to play it with his friends."

Atomic Games President Peter Tamte told Joystiq that the thief managed to grab around 14 MB of code. "Because of the work we do for military and intelligence organizations, we take security issues like this very seriously," he told the site. "It is fortunate for him that we caught him before any of this ended up on the internet. Many of the hackers who stole Valve's Half-Life 2 code were tracked down by the FBI's Cybercrime Task Force.