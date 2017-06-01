Amazon's Top-Selling Wireless Mouse Is Now $6

These days there are plenty of budget mice on the market, but few can compete with the VicTsing MM057. The $12 mouse (direct from VicTsing) has been Amazon's best-selling mouse for months and you can now snag it for just $5.99 via coupon code "IK5LW5NN".

That's 50 percent off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this mouse.

The no-frills mouse features five adjustable DPI settings that range from a low of 800 to a maximum of 2400. It has a contoured body, textured rubber grips, and a matte finish to prevent it from slipping from your hands.

It features six buttons, one of which is a clickable scroll wheel. It also comes with a nano USB receiver that you can store inside the mouse. I've used this mouse exclusively in the office and at home for the past four months and found that it's excellent for laptops or desktops. One minor gripe is that the mouse's AA battery compartment is located toward the bottom of the mouse, which makes the mouse feel bottom heavy when you lift it off your mouse pad. But after a few hours, you'll grow accustomed to it.

Even if you don't need a new mouse, the VicTsing MM057 is a no-brainer at $5.99. It makes a great backup mouse, though we really think it can be your main one.