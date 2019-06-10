Ubisoft E3 2019 Recap: Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost Recon and More

LOS ANGELES - As is tradition for the French publisher, Ubisoft had a little something for everyone at E3 2019. From the highly ambitious Watch Dogs Legion and the intense-looking Ghost Recon Breakpoint to new IP like Roller Champions and Gods & Monsters, Ubisoft's E3 show covered a variety of games and genres.

Assassin's Creed Symphony



Ubisoft kicked off its press conference with a live performance of an Assassin's Creed medley. The music highlighted the Assassin's Creed Symphony orchestral tour, which will begin on Jun. 29 in Paris, then tour all around the world. There is more information available at http://www.acsymphony.com

Watch Dogs Legion

The next installment in the Watch Dogs series moves the action to a futuristic London, where martial law has taken root, and everyday citizens need to rise up with tech know-how and fighting skills. A series of new protagonists employ the help of an AI called Bagley in order to take on the autonomous drones and weapons that threaten his city. As before, you'll be able to steal cars, fight with your fists and weapons and hack city systems as you improve your skills. However, this time around, you'll be able to recruit lots of different protagonists, from the rough-and-tumble Ian to the refined Helen. But if you don't keep them safe, they can die permanently.



Ubisoft claims that anyone in the entire city can be recruited, and each one is unique. You can learn about their personalities and backstories, and each one has a different voice and influences on cinematics. The story is all about a popular resistance movement rather than just a single protagonist, which is quite a bit different from the previous two Watch Dogs games. Watch Dogs Legion will come out on Mar. 6, 2020.

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

Rob McElhenny, writer, producer and actor in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, plays Ian Grimm in a new TV show. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. The story follows a fictional studio that's created the most popular MMORPG in the world - as well as his somewhat adversarial coworkers. There's no release date available yet for the show, but since Ubisoft is behind it, it's almost guaranteed to feel a little more tuned-in to gamer culture than most sitcoms on the air today.

Rainbow Six Siege: Clutch Royale

A new season of Ubisoft's popular multiplayer shooter will be starting this month.

Brawlhalla and Adventure Time

Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, and Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time will be joining the cast of Ubisoft's colorful fighting game Brawlhalla. The expansion is available today.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Jon Bernthal took center stage - literally - for the presentation about Ghost Recon Breakpoint. His character in the game, Cole D. Walker, has trained a whole battalion of elite Ghost soldiers known as Wolves. These adversaries will prove more cunning and dangerous than the foes in previous Ghost Recon titles. Walker also may prove to be a more interesting villain, as his good-guy-gone-bad arc will hopefully come to a satisfying conclusion. The game is all about teamwork and precision, which will be necessary to defeat the Wolves.

Ubisoft also introduced a new community initiative known as Ghost Recon: Delta Company. This will encourage fan art, forum discussions and direct conversations with Ubisoft studio members. Beta access for the game will begin on Sept. 5. It also seems like there might be some kind of cross-promotion with the upcoming Terminator film.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

Various heroes from the Tom Clancy games unite in a mobile game called Elite Squad. The big reveal is that Sam Fisher will be one of the playable characters. It's not quite a new Splinter Cell game, but it'll do.

Just Dance 2020

The Just Dance series is now 10 years old, and it's celebrating its anniversary with a brand new game. As before, you'll be able to dance along to a number of pop and hip-hop hits, either solo, with friends or with strangers online. The game will be out in November for the three major consoles, as well as Stadia.

For Honor: Shadows of Hitokiri

For Honor will soon host a limited-time event called Shadows of Hitokiri. In it, players will square off against a cursed samurai and her dark minions. The event begins today, and will last until Jun. 27.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

There's not much info available yet on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine, but the game will pit three players against computer-controlled enemies, and be available in early 2020.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Ubisoft detailed new information about its online multiplayer shooter, The Division 2. New episodes in its ongoing story will take you outside of Washington, D.C. into the woodlands of Virginia. From there, you'll fight off foes at the National Zoo, and even in the Pentagon itself. All of these adventures will culminate in a raid dungeon for eight players, coming this fall.



Furthermore, a movie based on The Division will debut on Netflix sometime in the near future, directed by David Lynch and starring Jessica Chastain.

UPlay+

Ubisoft is kicking off its own game-subscription service in September called UPlay+. The service will offer more than 100 games, and cost $15 per month. Players can explore Rainbow Six: Siege, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Beyond Good & Evil, Steep, Rayman Legends and more when the service debuts in September. Furthermore, UPlay+ will offer access to both main games and their respective DLC packs. The service will also be available on Google Stadia in 2020.

Roller Champions

A new sports game from Ubisoft called Roller Champions combines rollerblading, racing and basketball. You take control of a rollerblading competitor who fights for control of a ball and slams it through an airborne hoop. It sounds simple, but there's a lot to see, thanks to a variety of different characters and gear. You can start playing the game today, as you can check out a pre-alpha demo on the UPlay website.

Gods & Monsters

A colorful game based on beloved stories from classical mythology, Gods & Monsters tells the story of an ancient hero who does battle with mythical beasts in service of the gods. We don't know much else about the game right now, save that it will come out on February 25, 2020, and it comes courtesy of the Assassin's Creed Odyssey team.



Tom's Guide will get additional hands-on coverage as E3 2019 progresses. For now, Ubisoft fans have plenty to look forward to over the next year.

