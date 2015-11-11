Star Wars Battlefront: Everything You Need to Know

Star Wars Battlefront is almost here, and has the potential to be the multiplayer shooter that Force fanatics dream of. Launching Nov. 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Battlefront puts you in control of some of the most iconic characters, weapons and vehicles from the films, and lets you duke it out in sprawling team battles across some legendary Star Wars locations.



If you're wondering whether this hugely anticipated shooter is for you, here's everything you need to know.



What's Star Wars Battlefront all about?

Star Wars Battlefront is an online shooter that provides a myriad of ways to blow your friends up in a host of famous battlegrounds, taken mainly from the original film trilogy. The game's eight multiplayer modes range from epic 40-player showdowns to smaller, more tense battles. You'll mainly play as foot soldiers from the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire, though certain game types will let you pilot X-Wings and TIE fighters, or strike down enemies as Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. It's pretty much your old chest of Star Wars action figures brought to life.

The game is essentially a reboot of LucasArts' beloved Battlefront series from a decade ago, which took a similar approach to throwing players into the heart of Star Wars' biggest battles. This fresh take on the franchise is built by DICE, a developer that's no stranger to massive multiplayer warfare, thanks to its experience crafting EA's hit Battlefield series.

Is there any single-player or offline content?

Star Wars Battlefront doesn't have a traditional story campaign, though there are a number of ways to enjoy the game offline if you don't feel like dealing with trash-talking 12-year-olds. The game features standalone mission types such as Survival, which has you mow down increasingly difficult waves of enemies, and Battles, which lets you take part in large, team-based showdowns against the game's own artificial intelligence. Best of all, these non-competitive modes can be played co-operatively with a friend, either online or on the same console via split-screen.



Who can I play as?

You'll be spending much of your time in Battlefront as a soldier, but select game modes grant you access to a handful of the series' most recognizable heroes and villains. On the light side, you can play as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa or Han Solo, while more nefarious players can control Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Boba Fett.

Does the game tie into Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

While the bulk of Battlefront is set in the original movie trilogy, the game is receiving a free add-on that allows players to experience the Battle of Jakku, an event that ties directly to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Those who pre-order the game get this free content on Dec. 1; everyone else can download it on Dec. 8. No, there's still no word if we'll ever get to play as the lovable rolling droid BB-8.

Is there downloadable content on the way?

In addition to the Jakku DLC, there are four paid DLC packs set to release over the months following Battlefront's release. There's no word on how much each pack will cost or what it will add to the game, but you can purchase a $50 Season Pass that will give you access to all of the upcoming content two weeks early, in addition to a special in-game emote, a macro that lets you gloat over vanquished enemies. However, considering that the Season Pass will run you the cost of almost an entire game, we recommend waiting at least until EA reveals exactly which extra maps and missions are on the way before you splurge for the pass.

The wait for Nov. 17 seems unbearable. Can I play the game early?

If you want to play Battlefront as early as humanly possible, you'll need an Xbox One and an EA Access membership. Members of EA's Xbox-exclusive subscription program (which costs $30 per year, or $5 per month) can start playing the game on Nov. 12 as part of an early-access trial. This trial period grants you access to the entire Battlefront experience for a total of 10 hours, and if you decide to buy the game, all of your saves and stats will carry over.

Does the game have a companion app?

If you want to manage your Battlefront experience on the go, you can get the free Star Wars Battlefront Companion app for iOS and Android right now. Battlefront Companion lets you track your in-game stats and see when your friends are playing, and you can also play a strategy-based mini-game called Base Command that lets you unlock in-game goodies.

Are there any special bundles for the game?

If you're looking to get a new console just for Battlefront, Sony has you covered. There are two Battlefront-flavored PS4 bundles available: a standard model that costs $349, and a limited-edition $399 version that includes a Darth Vader-skinned console. Both bundles include a copy of the game (the pricier bundle gets you the deluxe edition of the game, with extra emotes and weapons, including Han Solo's blaster), as well as a digital voucher for four classic Star Wars game titles.

What's the game's file size and system requirements?

While Battlefront is half the size of some of the bigger triple-A games out there, you'll still need a modest amount of hard drive space. The game takes up 27GB on PC, 23GB on PS4 and 19GB on Xbox One. We're not sure why there's such a size discrepancy across platforms, as there doesn't yet seem to be any system-exclusive content.

The game's PC system requirements are as follows (via the game's Origin page):

Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

Processor (Intel): Intel i3 6300T or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Hard Drive: At least 40 GB of free space

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Hard Drive: At least 40 GB of free space

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Is Star Wars Battlefront any good?

Based on our time with the game at E3 2015 and during its recent online beta, Battlefront is shaping up to be an addicting shooter that blends tight combat mechanics with gorgeous visuals and sounds that make you feel like you're in the movies. It remains to be seen how worthwhile the game will be for those who prefer to play offline, though.



We'll be playing a ton of Battlefront once it launches on Nov. 17, so stay tuned for more coverage.

