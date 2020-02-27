If great endurance is at the top of your list when you're shopping for a smartphone, the devices that earned a spot on our best phone battery life list is the place to start.

Smartphone batteries are getting larger and larger — the latest flagships from Samsung and LG feature massive 5,000 mAh batteries — with the promise of phones that can go all day on a single charge. But which devices can really boast that they provide the best battery life for phones?

In our battery test, we have phones continuously surf the web over LTE or 5G until they run out of juice. The average phone lasts around 10 hours, but the phones we’ve highlighted here held out for at least 11 hours. The kind of endurance where you're less reliant on one of our best portable charger picks.

The Moto G7 Power puts almost every other phone to shame when it comes to lasting a long time on a single charge. Motorola's budget phone set the new standard for phone battery life, lasting 15.5 hours on our battery test, thanks to its massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Here are all the top performers we've tested in the last year-and-a-half.

Best phone battery life at a glance (hours:minutes)

Moto G7 Power: 15:35 Asus ZenFone 6: 15:01 Samsung Galaxy A20: 13:46 Huawei P30 Pro: 12:53 ZTE Blade Max View: 12:48 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: 12:35 Google Pixel 3a: 11:59 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 11:58 iPhone 11 Pro Max: 11:54 LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen: 11:46 Google Pixel 3a XL: 11:44 Moto Z4: 11:31 iPhone XR (tie): 11:26 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (tie): 11:26 iPhone 11: 11:16

The best phone battery life in 2020

(Image credit: Future)

1. Moto G7 Power (15:35)

You'd expect a phone with a 5,000 mAh battery to last a long time on a charge, and the Moto G7 Power doesn't disappoint. Its 15 hour, 35 minute time on our battery test is the best phone battery life we've seen in the last two years. That's 7 hours longer than the standard Moto G7 lasted. Best of all, you don't have to pay up for all that battery life: the Moto G7 Power costs $249, a fraction of what you'd pay for flagship that poop out hours before this device.

Read our full Moto G7 Power review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Asus ZenFone 6 (15:01)

The camera on the Asus ZenFone 6 will likely grab all the attention — it swivels around so that the same lenses pull off double-duty as both the front and rear cameras — but to us, this phone's endurance is the real story. The latest ZenFone made our best phone battery life list by lasting more than 15 hours on our battery test — not a surprise given the beefy 5,000 mAh power pack inside the ZenFone 6. Throw in fast charging and an efficient Snapdragon 855 processor, and that's a lot of power for a phone that starts at less than $500.

Read our full Asus ZenFone 6 review.



(Image credit: Future)

3. Samsung Galaxy A20 (13:46)

It may not have the flash and features of Samsung's more premium handsets, but if you're looking for the best phone battery life at a cheap price, the Galaxy A20 delivers. The phone lasted more than 13.5 hours on our battery test, thanks to a massive 4,000 mAh battery. Charge times are respectable, too, as the A20 delivers 15-watt charging that can get a drained battery up to 30% after half-an-hour of charging. You'll make some sacrifices for the A20's $239 price tag, but you'll get lots of battery life in return.

Read our full Galaxy A20 review.

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

4. Huawei P30 Pro (12:53)

Thanks to 40-watt SuperCharge technology, Huawei's P30 Pro charges faster than just about any other smartphone — you can go from zero to 70 percent after 30 minutes of charging, Huawei says. Not that you'll need to charge the phone that often during the day: in our test, the P30 Pro lasted nearly 13 hours, thanks to a 4,200 mAh battery. Given the P30 Pro's photographic prowess, you'll never worry about being out of juice when it's time to capture the perfect shot with the phone's four rear cameras.

Read our full Huawei P30 Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

5. ZTE Blade Max View (12:48)

ZTE's return to the U.S. market isn't a complete success, but at least you can count on a very long lasting phone with the $199 Blade Max View. The 4,000 mAh battery in this budget phone helps the phone last nearly 13 hours on our battery test. Our one complaint about the battery in the ZTE Blade Max View: it takes a long time to charge. We tried several different USB Type-C adapters, but each time, it took us several hours to fully charge this phone.

Read our full ZTE Blade Max View review.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (12:35)

The 4,100 mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus no problem keeping that 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display powered up throughout the day. We managed to get a little more than 12.5 hours out of this handset, which is the best phone battery life we've seen from a Samsung flagship device.

But a long-lasting battery is only part of the power management story with the S10 Plus. All of the S10 phones offer a Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you wireless charge other device — yes, even iPhones — by placing them on the back of the S10.

Read our full Galaxy S10 Plus review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Google Pixel 3a (11:59)

Google's budget-minded smartphone may have slashed the price you pay for a Pixel, but that doesn't mean you have to skimp on battery life. The Pixel 3a lasted nearly 11 hours on our battery test, nearly matching the 12:09 time turned in by 2017's Pixel 2 XL, though you can get the 3a for much less and through more carriers. The Pixel 3a also charges quickly, giving you 7 hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of charging.

Read our full Pixel 3a review.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

It was a tale of two battery test results when we put the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its 5,000 mAh battery to test. Running our test on Samsung's flagship phone with the display set to the default 60Hz refresh rate, the phone turned in an average time of 11 hours, 58 minutes — a better result than Apple's iPhones. But one of the marquee features on the Galaxy S20 lineup is the screen's faster 120Hz refresh rate, which allows for smoother scrolling. When we turned on that feature and re-ran our test, the S20 Ultra's result dropped by 3 hours.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra charges up quickly, thanks to the 25-watt charger that comes with the phone. After 30 minutes of charging, we got the battery back up to 63%.

Read our full Galaxy S20 Ultra review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. iPhone 11 Pro Max (11:54)

If you want the best phone battery life from an iPhone, get the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It benefits from a larger battery its predecessor as well as the more efficient A13 Bionic processor. Even better, iPhone 11 Pro Max users can finally take advantage of the iPhone's fast-charging support from the moment they open the phone's box. The iPhone 11 Pro Max ships with an 18-watt charger, which allowed us to get a drained phone up to 48% battery life after just 30 minutes of charging.

Read our full iPhone 11 Pro Max review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen (11:46)

Recent LG phones haven't held up well on our battery test, but LG's G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is a welcome exception. This 6.4-inch smartphone lasted just shy of 12 hours on our test, and its $699 price makes it one of the more affordable flagship phones you can buy.

One caveat about that 11 hour, 49 minute result, though: it came using just one of the G8X's screens, and not with the second 6.4-inch removable displayed attached to the phone. Running the test with both of the phone's screens enabled, we got a far more pedestrian 4 hours and 56 minutes. (Not surprising, since the G8X's second screen has no battery of its own.) Having two screens is a nice productivity booster, but use it too much and it can drain your phone's battery.

Read our full LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Pixel 3a XL (11:44)

The larger of Google's new midrange phones doesn't last quite as long as the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a. But the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL still turned in an 11:44 time on our test, allowing this Android phone to lang on our best phone battery life list. Like the 3a, the Pixel 3a XL recharges quickly. After we drained the battery and charged the phone for 15 minutes, its battery indicator was back up to 22 percent.

Read our full Pixel 3a XL review.

(Image credit: Future)

12. Moto Z4 (11:31)

Motorola's tradition of delivering superior battery life continues with its latest flagship phone. The Moto Z4 features a 3,600 mAh battery, an increase from the 3,000 mAh power pack in last year's Z3, and that helped the new model last just past 11.5 hours on our battery test. You'll also get 15-watt charging on the Moto Z4, which isn't as fast as the 18W charging some phones offer, but still should help you charge up the Z4 fairly quickly.

Read our full Moto Z4 review.

(Image credit: Future)

13. iPhone XR (11:26)

Apple’s colorful iPhone is also a longest-lasting one. Until the iPhone 11 Pro Max came along, the iPhone XR boasted the best time ever for an Apple device on our battery test, matching the 11:26 time of Samsung’s Note 9 while costing a lot less. With the iPhone 11 lineup now available, the iPhone XR is even cheaper at $599, so you don't have to pay up if battery life is important to you.

Read our full iPhone XR review.

(Image credit: Future)

14. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (11:26)

The Note 9 is no longer Samsung's biggest phablet — that honor goes to the Note 10 Plus — but its 4,000 mAh is still plenty big. This phone lasted 11:26 on our battery test, but that required us to turn off adaptive brightness. With that feature on, the phone died at 11:16. Look for prices to fall now that the Note 10 is out.

Read our full Galaxy Note 9 review.



(Image credit: Future)

15. iPhone 11 (11:16)

The iPhone 11 may be the least expensive of the new iPhone models Apple introduced last fall, but it doesn't skimp on battery life. This $699 phone lasted more than 11 hours on our battery test, even if its time wasn't as good as the iPhone XR (which remains available with a lower price). The iPhone 11 supports fast-charging, but unlike the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll need to spring for an 18-watt charger, as that accessory isn't included with this model.

Read our full iPhone 11 review.