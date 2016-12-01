Want 6 Months of Free Phone Service? Check Out This Carrier

Republic Wireless has quietly been making waves in the wireless world for a few years, offering low-cost phone plans backed by a combination of Wi-Fi calling and Sprint's and T-Mobile's networks.

But now the company is really trying to make some noise with a pretty compelling offer.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)

According to The Verge, between December 7th and 12th, the carrier is offering two handsets with six months of free service. The package includes unlimited calls and texts and 1GB of data for the Moto Z Play ($349) and the Huawei Ascend 5W ($129).

MORE: Best and Worst Wireless Carriers

After that, 1GB of cellular data will cost you just $20 per month, but Republic Wireless offers several other tiers that you can jump to. This includes $30 for 2GB, $45 for 4GB and $60 for 6GB. Data hogs can get 10GB for $90 monthly.

As for the phones, we gave the Moto Z Play 8 out of 10 when we reviewed it for Verizon Wireless. It offers very long battery life, a vibrant 5.5-inch display and support for the innovative Moto Mods. These magnetic add-ons lets you snap on everything from a Hasselblad camera and speaker to even a projector.

We haven't had a chance to review the Huawei Ascend 5W, and we don't see any online specs yet, but we will bring you more details as we get them.

Republic Wireless offers several other phones that are not part of this promotion, including the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Moto G and Moto G Plus, and the last-generation Nexus phones.

So why is Republic Wireless doing this? To celebrate the fact that is now an independent company, aided by a $30 capital investment. Whatever the reason, it's rare that you see any carrier offer several months of free service.