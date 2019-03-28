Google Pixel 3a Specs and Price Leaked Along with New Color

Google is working on new Pixel smartphones that will deliver a new color and affordable price tags, according to a new report.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a report on Thursday that cited European online retail sources, German website WinFuture said that Google is planning two new Pixel devices that will likely be known as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 3a will likely offer a 5.6-inch screen and 64GB of memory and the Pixel 3a XL could ship with a 6-inch screen and the same 64GB of memory, according to the report.





(Image credit: Rozetked)

And while Google is still planning to offer the black and white versions it sells in other Pixel 3 models, the Pixel 3a could add a new "iris" version that will likely be a mix of blue and violet, according to the report.

Google has been rumored for months to be working on a new Pixel 3 lineup. The company released its higher-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last year, and both have sold reasonably well in the Android marketplace. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL would aim at the midrange of the market and folks looking to save a few bucks on a new purchase.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL aare not expected to be as powerful as the standard Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but could still come with higher-end cameras. Apparently, Google believes that its Pixel camera prowess is a key selling point and it doesn't want to lose that even in the midrange.

We don't know yet exactly when the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will launch, but if the WinFuture report is accurate, it would appear retailers are getting details now, which suggests a launch could be imminent. According to the WinFuture sources, Google is planning to price the Pixel 3a at 450 euro or $500. They didn't share pricing on the Google Pixel 3a XL.