Best messaging apps

Facebook Messenger (Android, iOS: Free)

Facebook's own foray into the mobile messaging field is Facebook Messenger (Android, iOS), a dedicated messaging app that builds on Facebook's chat network and adds more mobile messaging features as well as extensions and add-ons. Users sign in via Facebook and can send other users the usual chat messages, as well as voice messages and voice and video calls to other Messenger users, with extra features like GIF support and photo and location sharing. Late last year, Facebook updated Messenger with a slimmed-down interface that reduces the number of tabs so that it's easier to access the chat app's features; more recently, the app added the ability to delete messages from a conversation if you act within 10 minutes.

Look for more changes to come to Messenger this year. At its annual developer conference in April, Facebook said it's working on an update to Messenger called Lightspeed that will make the app faster while also taking up less storage space on your mobile device. Other features coming to the app will let you watch videos with other people from within Messenger. (Facebook's working on a desktop version of Messenger for the Mac and Windows, too.)

Should you opt to use Messenger, make sure to manage your settings to prevent Facebook from sharing your data.