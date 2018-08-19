9 Best Galaxy Note 9 Alternatives

Note 9 Too Pricey? Try These Phones Instead

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is an impressive big-screen phone with a number of noteworthy enhancements, from a Bluetooth-connected S Pen to cameras that are smart enough to recognize objects and change their settings so you can snap the best shot. But those improvements come with a price: The Note 9 starts at $999. The iPhone X is the only other phone that commands that kind of outlay.

If you're balking at that steep price, don't worry — the Galaxy Note 9 isn't the only big-screen option available. Here are nine other Android phones with their own expansive displays and features that approach — or even top — what the Note 9 has to offer. It's just another reminder that you don't always have to pay top dollar to get a top smartphone.

Credit: Tom's Guide