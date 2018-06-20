Top 10 Galaxy S9 Features

Meet the Galaxy S9

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ may look a lot like last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+ at first glance, but don't be fooled. There are a ton of new features to play with on Samsung's latest flagships. To stay competitive with Google's Pixel 2 XL and Apple's iPhone X, which sport the best smartphone cameras around, Samsung added tons of new photographic features to the S9.

The company also beefed up the phone's internals with a superfast processor and new speakers, and fixed one of our biggest problems with the Galaxy S8. (Spoiler alert: It was the fingerprint sensor.) Read on for the 10 features that make the Galaxy S9+ the best Android phone you can buy right now.

Credit: Tom's Guide